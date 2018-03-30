News

RSPCA tracks down Qld cat hurler

Evan Schwarten
AAP /

RSPCA Queensland has tracked down a man caught on camera hurling a cat over a fence and into the window of the house next door.

The video, which shows a man laughing after throwing the animal, sparked outrage on Thursday when the RSPCA appealed for help to track the man down.

On Friday, RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said the man had now been found and thanked the public for their support.

"We are finalising the investigation and charges are expected to be laid next week," he said.

The video was initially posted to social media, before being forwarded to local TV stations and passed on to the RSPCA.

