Qld man in critical condition after fight

Evan Schwarten
AAP /

A man is fighting for his life following a punch-up outside a pub north of Brisbane.

Police allege two 22-year-old men got involved in an argument at the Narangba Valley Tavern at Narangba before taking the dispute outside late on Thursday night.

The subsequent brawl left one of the men with a fractured skull, while the other was taken into police custody.

Paramedics rushed the injured man to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are speaking to the other man, who is expected to be charged with grievous bodily harm.

