Qld's NGR trains will run despite ruling

Queensland Rail's troubled new trains have been officially denied a human rights exemption, but the state government says they'll still be used during the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The NGR trains are not fitted with disabled toilets and have limited access for wheelchairs, with the government applying to the Australian Human Rights Commission for a three-year exemption to allow them to run the trains while they are progressively fixed.

On Thursday the commission made its final decision, refusing to grant the exemption and ruling the trains in breach of discrimination laws.

"While the Commission acknowledges that the Queensland Government has agreed to allocate funds to bring the trains into substantial compliance with the Transport Standards within three years, the Commission is not convinced that this commitment is sufficiently persuasive to suspend the rights of people who might experience discrimination on the NGR trains during this time to make a complaint under the DDA," the commission wrote in a statement.

Despite the ruling, Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the nine trains currently in service would still be used as part of the Games transport plan from next week.

"Today's decision does not prohibit NGR trains from operating in passenger service, but does allow for complaints to be made on this issue," Mr Bailey said in a statement

"Queenslanders and visitors can be assured that the Commonwealth Games transport plan, including the 24/7 rail timetable on the Gold Coast line, will operate as planned."

The trains were originally ordered by the previous Newman LNP government but were halted when the Palaszczuk Labor government took office after significant faults were detected, including the disability access issues as well as issues with line-of-sight and braking.

LNP Opposition Transport Spokesman Steve Minnikin said enough time had passed that Labor had to take responsibility for the flaws, despite the original contract being ordered by the LNP.

"The time for excuses is over. The question now is whether there will be enough trains for the Commonwealth Games," Mr Minnikin said.

While the government intends for the trains to run, the ruling on Thursday leaves the door open for disability groups to seek a legal injunction to stop the trains running until they are made compliant.

Work to fix the problems with the trains, from Canadian company Bombardier, is set to be carried out at the railyards in Maryborough northwest of Brisbane, with a total of 75 NGR trains ordered.