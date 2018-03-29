No threat to Games after smuggling charge

Officials say there is no security threat to the Commonwealth Games after an Indian journalist allegedly tried to smuggle a group of his countrymen into Australia using fake media credentials.

Australian Border Force officers swooped on the nine Indians at Brisbane International Airport on Wednesday and arrested Rakesh Kumar Sharma.

The 46-year-old appeared briefly in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with people smuggling and falsifying documents.

It's alleged Sharma held valid media credentials but helped falsify the credentials of the rest of the group, who have been taken into immigration detention.

Court documents allege Sharma arranged for the eight people, aged between 19 and 37, to come to Australia.

He is also accused of lodging a form he knew was forged or false, which would enable the group to get a visa that would allow them to stay in Australia.

That allegedly occurred in India between December and this month.

But despite the security scare, Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie said there was no concern and the system worked.

"There should be no issue in relation to security at these Commonwealth Games. None at all," he said on Thursday.

"We are not aware of any threat whatsoever to the Commonwealth Games."

ABF Regional Commander Queensland Terry Price said the agency was working hard to ensure foreign nations did not use the Games to attempt to exploit Australia's visa program.

"We have a skilled network of airline liaison officers at key overseas international airports who can identify travellers of concern and stop them travelling or, as in this case, provide real-time information to alert colleagues onshore," he said.

"The ABF remains highly alert to other similar attempts that may occur as we get closer to the start of the Commonwealth Games."

The Games start on the Gold Coast next Wednesday, while Sharma was remanded in custody before an expected bail application on April 6.

The matter was delayed so a Hindi interpreter could be brought in.

The maximum penalty for the offences is 20 years' jail.