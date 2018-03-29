RSPCA Queensland tracking cat thrower

RSPCA Queensland has asked for help to track down a man caught on camera hurling a cat over a fence and into a wall.

The video shows the man laughing after throwing the animal and may have been taken in the Ipswich area.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty is urging anyone who recognises the man to come forward.

"The person who sent it said they were from the Ipswich area but we have been unable to confirm this," he said.

"The video could have been taken anywhere in Queensland or indeed interstate."