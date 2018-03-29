More Queensland judges needed

Queensland's chief justice wants the state government to appoint more judges to help ease the burden caused by an increasing number of cases going through the courts.

Queensland needs more judges to ease the burden, says Chief Justice Catherine Holmes.

In the Supreme Court Annual Report released this week, Queensland Chief Justice Catherine Holmes said the extra workload was putting increasing strain on the existing pool of judges.

"It hardly needs to be said that the Court needs a significant addition to the number of judges," Justice Holmes wrote.

"There are personal costs in the form of stress and fatigue caused to judges and staff grappling with an insurmountable workload."

Justice Holmes said Queensland's court system was the most efficient in the country but wasn't able to keep pace with the influx of cases coming into the system, which increased by 38 per cent or 650 defendants.

The number of criminal cases in Queensland has tripled over the past four years from 838 to 2,361 but the number of judges available has decreased, with two redeployed to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

A spokeswoman from the Attorney-General's office said they were aware of the chief justice's concerns and already working to ensure more resources.

"This is why we've invested an extra $20 million in the 2016-17 State Budget - the biggest funding increase to court services in more than a decade," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We've also brought forward a new appointment to the Supreme Court to help with workload - Justice Soraya Ryan was announced on March 9 although the position was not due to be filled under the end of the year."

Justice Holmes also raised concerns about the lack of separation between the computer systems of the Department of Justice and the state government, especially the attorney-general's office.

While not referring to any specific matter, she said the fact the state government was often involved in active court cases meant the closeness of the two systems was inappropriate.