Qld man guilty of rape and murder

Jacob Michael Smith used bedding to murder a mother as she slept alongside her ill young daughters.

After smothering or strangling the Brisbane woman, who can't be identified, Smith woke her 12-year-old child and told she was going to become a woman.

In the early hours of August 26, 2014 he took the girl to her mother's bed and raped her as her younger sister slept beside their murdered parent.

Smith had been on trial for weeks in Brisbane Supreme Court, fighting charges of murder, rape, attempted rape, assault occasioning bodily harm and two counts of stealing.

But on Monday he pleaded guilty to all charges except murder.

Following a day of deliberations, the jury late on Wednesday found him guilty of the mother's murder.

As the case against Smith was opened, crown prosecutor Phil McCarthy told the court the mother and her daughters had set up a mattress in the lounge room of their home.

The makeshift bedding was so the could lay and watch TV as they dealt with gastro.

But as they slept, Smith crept behind the mother and attacked.

The 12-year-old girl was woken by voices and saw Smith lying behind her sleeping mother clasping a white cloth.

She fell asleep but Smith then pulled her arms to wake her up, Mr McCarthy told the court.

"Jacob Smith led (the girl) into her mother's bedroom informing (her) that he was 'going to make a woman of her'," the prosecutor said.

Smith confessed to the murder to a friend during a drive to the Lockyer Valley, according to the prosecution case.

"Smith told her the person had it coming, the person had deserved it and that he intended to do what he had done," Mr McCarthy said.

During trial the jury heard from the rape victim and forensic specialists who explained a scratch on the 12-year-old's neck that contained, to a high degree of probability, DNA from Smith.

Smith is due to be sentenced next Thursday.