'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

Fatal fuel tanker crash on Qld highway

AAP /

A person has died after a fuel tanker and a car collided head-on and burst into flames on a Queensland highway.

The crash happened about 8.30am on Thursday morning on the Barkley Highway, west of Cloncurry.

Police confirmed human remains were found in the burnt-out truck, which will need to be forensically examined for the occupant to be formally identified.

The 48-year-old male driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The highway was closed but has since reopened.

