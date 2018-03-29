Prince Charles to tour Bundy distillery

Australia's next head of state, Prince Charles, will toast his trip Down Under with a glass of Bundy Rum next week.

His Royal Highness will visit the iconic Bundaberg Rum distillery on April 6 during his regional tour of Australia following the opening of the Commonwealth Games.

After the stop, Charles will join locals at a barbecue and visit emergency service workers involved with disaster recovery.

From there he will meet with conservation groups working to save the endangered Loggerhead turtle population.

Charles will be joined by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who says she is delighted by the visit.

"I hope residents of all ages take up this exciting opportunity to share lunch with friends, greet His Royal Highness and take part in a truly historic day for this city," she said.