Qld minister wants power to sack mayors

Queensland's local government minister has asked for more power to sack local mayors following Logan's Luke Smith refusal to stand down after being charged with corruption.

Queensland's CCC boss says there should be laws allowing the state to sack Logan mayor Luke Smith.

Smith was charged by the Crime And Corruption Commission on Monday but has so far resisted calls to step down.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe says the Local Government Act doesn't give him the power to sack Smith under the circumstances but says its worth looking at changing the law.

"I have concerns there aren't enough powers for the minister to properly deal with an arrangement of situations that arise in the world of local government," Mr Hinchliffe told ABC radio.

Mr Hinchliffe has been supported by the head of the corruption watchdog who says the state's local government minister should have the power to remove councillors under a corruption cloud.

CCC boss Alan MacSporran on Wednesday addressed a state government committee hearing into laws banning developer donations, sparked by the Belcarra report.

While specifically avoiding commenting on the Logan mayor's case, Mr MacSporran said Mr Hinchliffe should have the power to remove any councillor under a corruption cloud.

"If for instance you have a serving councillor who is charged with a criminal offence, there should be measures in place to allow the minister to make a determination that that person should be stood down," Mr MacSporran told the hearing.

"You can't possibly hope to be a sitting councillor charged with a criminal offence and hope to be able to perform your role as a councillor."

Fellow state government minister and MP for the Logan-based seat of Waterford Shannon Fentiman on Wednesday joined calls from the local business community for Smith to stand down.

"I absolutely believe people are innocent until proven guilty and the Mayor has every right to defend these allegations," Ms Fentiman wrote on her official Facebook page.

"However, for the good of our local community, I think Luke Smith must now stand aside while this matter is before the court."

Smith is accused of lying to the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Belcarra, which investigated corruption at the 2016 local government elections.

The charges are understood to relate to a speedboat allegedly given to Smith by a Chinese developer, which he later sold.