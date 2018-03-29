Wet Easter weekend ahead for Queenslanders

Queensland authorities are urging those planning on travelling over the Easter long weekend to rethink their plans with heavy rain forecast to hit much of the coast.

On Thursday ex-tropical cyclone Iris was located around 450km northeast of Fraser Island and slowly moving northwest towards the coast.

Forecasters are expecting this will bring increasing showers along much of the Queensland coast from Saturday, becoming very heavy from Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Richard Wardle expects the weather system will cross the coast anywhere north of the Capricornia region centred on Yeppoon.

"We don't expect it at this stage to reform into a tropical cyclone, but whether it's a cyclone or not, the system is going to bear a lot of rain," Mr Wardle told reporters on Thursday.

Depending on when and where the system hits the coast, it could bring falls of hundreds of millimetres and trouble for holidaymakers returning from the Easter break, state Disaster Coordinator Deputy Police Commissioner Bob Gee said.

"There's a clear message for everyone that's travelling over the weekend, from Sunday night to next Wednesday, there'll be heavy rain everywhere," he said.

"Can you please think about your own safety and keep an eye on the BOM site?"

Cairns and surrounding areas have copped about a metre of rain over several days and on Monday 100mm fell in one minute.

Passing showers are forecast for Brisbane over Easter, with possible sunny breaks in between.

The clean-up from ex-tropical cyclone Nora and other rain events is continuing with farmers to receive disaster assistance funding.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the sugar industry in the Hinchinbrook area was the worst hit, with significant erosion and debris covering paddocks.

"The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will continue to work closely with impacted industries and producers to monitor the region," he said.

Cape York communities Aurukun, Kowanyama, Mapoon, Napranum and Pormpuraaw have also received disaster assistance after Nora hit on the weekend.

A hazardous surf warning has been issued for beaches from the central Queensland coast to the Gold Coast for Thursday and Friday.

"Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating and swimming," the BoM said in its warning for Thursday.