Qld police officers bravery recognised

It's a day Senior Constable Stephen Barlow remembers often - they day he lost colleague and mate Brett Forte when he was fatally shot in the line of duty.

Four colleagues of slain Queensland Police officer Brett Forte have been awarded for their bravery.

The senior constable is one of four officers who received Bravery Medals for attempting to save Senior Constable Forte's life after the fatal shooting in the Lockyer Valley in May last year.

For Barlow, the recognition is humbling and he admits to feeling uncomfortable in the limelight.

"It's a true honour. I couldn't believe it, and I've asked myself 'Am I worthy of it?' I was doing my job," he told AAP.

"I've realised the gravity of it, it's not an award given out to everyone."

Barlow started his career at police academy with Forte and said it was a huge shock to lose his friend.

"It was a shock, it was surreal," he said.

Following the shooting and under continued gunfire, Senior Constable Barlow began first aid before fetching another vehicle to drive Forte to a safe area.

"I was automatic. We did what we had to do."

Acting Sergeant Scott Hill, Senior Constable Catherine Nielsen and Constable Brittany Poulton stayed in place as the gunfire continued until they knew their colleagues were safely away from the scene.

Tragically Forte died from his injuries. He has been commended in memoriam for brave conduct.

"I think about that day regularly and bit by bit you get better," Sen Const Barlow said.

"You never truly get over it, but as they say, time heals wounds.

"It's bittersweet."

Another Queenslander, Norman Olsen, has been awarded posthumously with a Bravery Medal for stepping in to save a woman and her child as she was assaulted by her ex-partner James Callow in Toowoomba.

The 65-year-old had pulled his car over to help the woman in February 2016, as she lay on the ground clutching her young daughter.

He grabbed Callow's arm, allowing the woman to run away but was punched down by the offender and later died.

Callow was sentenced to jail for eight and a half years for manslaughter.