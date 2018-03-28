News

Elderly Qld alleged pedophile charged

AAP /

An elderly Queensland man accused of raping and abusing a girl over seven years has been charged.

The 71-year-old allegedly began abusing the girl in 2010 when she was aged eight and it continued until 2017

Most of the offences occurred on the Gold Coast, police said.

Following lengthy investigations the elderly alleged pedophile was on Wednesday charged with sexual assault, two counts of rape and 19 counts of indecent treatment of a child.

He's due to front Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 11.

