News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Revealed: The dressing room moment it all went wrong
Moment ball tampering plot was cooked up - and why Steve Smith didn't stop it

Principal struck off for organising sleepover and events with Year 7 students

AAP /

A Queensland principal has been struck off for organising a sleepover with year seven students at his home after they did his yard and housework.

0329_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:09

News Break - March 29
0329_sun_news_breaking
11:51

News Headlines - Thursday 29 March
State Funeral Held for Police Officer Killed in Trebes Supermarket Attack
1:09

State Funeral Held for Police Officer Killed in Trebes Supermarket Attack
What happens to your plastic?
1:02

What happens to your plastic?
Robots make for indispensable mates in ageing Japan
1:39

Robots make for indispensable mates in ageing Japan
Spanish Police Arrest Two in Barcelona on Suspicion of Selling Stolen Art to Finance IS
1:26

Spanish Police Arrest Two in Barcelona on Suspicion of Selling Stolen Art to Finance IS
China says N.Korea's Kim pledges denuclearisation during visit
1:19

China says N.Korea's Kim pledges denuclearisation during visit
Japan's robot revolution helps care for the elderly
1:06

Japan's robot revolution helps care for the elderly
0328_1800_sa_hospital
1:24

RAH slammed for overcrowding
0328_1800_vic_teenhiker
1:49

Teen who fell 10 metres hiking makes remarkable recovery
0328_0500_nat_queensland
0:22

Queensland storms predicted
0326_sun_news
9:50

News Headlines: Monday 26 March
 

The male principal, who was working at a regional school at the time, also took students on excursions without permission, drove them to another town to mow his wife's lawn, and allowed unlicensed students to drive his car.

He also took children fishing on weekends and paid for them to take a helicopter ride without permission, and took them to a fete and bought them dinner.

Students were taken on several excursions. Source: Getty, file.


In a written judgment published on Wednesday the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal ruled the principal was "not an appropriate role model for students or staff".

"We are satisfied that the above behaviour does not meet the standard of behaviour generally expected of a teacher and raises serious boundary violations," the judgment reads.

The tribunal found the principal had minimised his offending and shown little insight by telling a psychologist his behaviour was "altruistic and empathic".

The tribunal ordered his registration be cancelled for at least four and a half years.

Back To Top