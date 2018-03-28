Alleged throat cutter sharpened glass

A man accused of cutting a woman's throat as she sat at a Brisbane bus stop allegedly sharpened a shard of glass before the unprovoked attack.

Ryan Prosser appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with a single count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 23-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly walked up to a woman at a Fortitude Valley bus stop and used a piece of glass to cut her neck.

Prosecutor Peri Cardiff said the victim claimed Prosser grabbed her around the neck with both arms.

He allegedly fled after she got the attention of nearby police.

Ms Cardiff said the woman, who felt blood coming from her neck, initially thought the man had scratched her with his fingernail.

But police later viewed CCTV that allegedly showed Prosser sharpening a piece of broken glass against a wall before the attack.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard said his client denied any involvement in the incident and was "not close enough to be able to do that".

The court heard the 23-year-old had schizophrenia and was involved in an incident with another prisoner before he appeared in the dock.

The second man later entered the court with bruises on his face.

Prosser was remanded in custody until his next appearance on April 18.

Magistrate Jacqui Payne also ordered he be assessed by a high security mental health facility after a psychiatrist found some of his behaviours posed a risk to the community.