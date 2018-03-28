Tourists plead guilty to Games site theft

A pair of German tourists who stole electrical equipment from a fenced-off Commonwealth Games site have faced a Gold Coast court.

Lasse Duisberg and Cooper Laurence Kilian Jensen, both 18, pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count each of stealing.

The pair landed themselves in court after CCTV footage identified both as the perpetrators of a theft from a Games site at Kurrawa Park in Broadbeach in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The men entered tents at the site and stole approximately $1500 worth of equipment.

The site is set to be used for community celebrations during the Games, which start on April 4.

Both men were convicted and not further punished, and offender levies were imposed.

Police are warning that interfering with, or taking items from, temporary structures set up for the Games is a criminal offence and those caught will be prosecuted.