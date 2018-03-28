Qld miners return to work after 200 days

Worker's at Glencore's Oaky North coal mine have returned to work following an end to one of Queensland's longest-ever industrial disputes.

More than 70 per cent of employees of the mine voted in favour of the new enterprise agreement on Tuesday.

It comes after a three-year bitter dispute with the CFMEU which left 175 workers locked out of the Queensland site for more than 200 days.

During protests, members of the union were reportedly caught on tape threatening to physical attack those refusing to support its lockout with the mine.

CFMEU mining and energy division Queensland district president, Stephen Smith, said the new agreement is a massive achievement for workers.

"As a result of standing firm, the employees have been able to retain the vast majority of their terms and conditions including rights to arbitration, housing subsidies, and bonus arrangements," he said.

Glencore said they are pleased with yesterday's result and will now "continue the process of reintegrating these employees with the rest of the workforce at the mine".