Calls grow for Logan mayor to resign

Calls are growing for embattled Logan Mayor Luke Smith to resign after being hit with corruption allegations.

Logan mayor Luke Smith has refused to say whether he received a speedboat from a campaign donor.

Smith is due to face court next month, but on Wednesday refused to answer questions about whether he received a luxury boat from a developer who contributed to his campaign.

Asked repeatedly to give a yes and no answer during an ABC Radio interview, Smith declined, saying only that media reports about the allegations were not accurate.

"What the media is reporting is incorrect...I'm waiting to see what the allegations are," Smith told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

Queensland Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said he doesn't have the power to stand aside the mayor and left the ball in Smith's court.

State government minister and MP for the Logan-based seat of Waterford Shannon Fentiman on Wednesday joined calls from the local business community for Smith to stand down.

"I absolutely believe people are innocent until proven guilty and the Mayor has every right to defend these allegations," Ms Fentiman wrote on her official Facebook page.

"However, for the good of our local community, I think Luke Smith must now stand aside while this matter is before the court."

Despite the calls, Smith is refusing to stand aside, claiming his innocence in any corruption allegations.

Crime and Corruption Commission boss Alan MacSporran addressed a state government committee hearing into laws banning developer donations, sparked by the 2016 local government election.

While specifically avoiding commenting on the Logan mayor's case, Mr MacSporran said Mr Hinchliffe should have the power to remove councillors under a corruption cloud.

"If for instance you have a serving councillor who is charged with a criminal offence, there should be measures in place to allow the minister to make a determination that that person should be stood down," Mr MacSporran told the hearing at state parliament on Wednesday.

"You can't possibly hope to be a sitting councillor charged with a criminal offence and hope to be able to perform your role as a councillor."

Media have reported the charges relate to a speedboat given to Smith by a Chinese developer, which he later sold.

The 48-year-old has been charged with official corruption, failing to correct his council register of interests and two counts of perjury.

Smith is the third southeast Queensland mayor to be charged by the CCC after former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale and sacked Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor Chris Loft were also slapped with various offences.