Turnbull trusts Dutton with royal welcome

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is trusting Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Australia.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla return to Australia next week for the first time since 2015.

The royal couple will be greeted at a reception at Old Government House in Brisbane on Wednesday, before heading to the Gold Coast for the opening of the Commonwealth Games.

But the prime minister, who once led Australia's republican movement, won't be there.

He's sending Mr Dutton to represent him at the reception, which will also be attended by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey, the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Mr Turnbull will spend time with the heir to the British throne at some point during the royal visit, as will Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

In January, the prime minister suggested a postal survey might be used one day to guide how Australia could evolve from a monarchy to a republic, including how a president is chosen.

But he also said he believed the next genuine opportunity to move towards an Australian republic would be after the Queen's reign ends.

Before he entered politics, Mr Turnbull led the republican movement ahead of the failed 1999 referendum.

Wednesday's royal reception will include a 21-gun salute before Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall take a public stroll through the City Botanic Gardens in the heart of Brisbane.

People will be able to gather at designated points to catch a glimpse and the premier hopes thousands will show up to watch the royals walk from the Gardens Theatre end of the gardens, from 1.15pm.

"This royal visit also coincides with the school holidays in Queensland and is a great opportunity for children to take part in what promises to be an unforgettable, historic day for our state," Ms Palaszczuk said.