Aurizon plan strips $500m from Qld coffers

The Queensland government will lose $500 million in royalties per year if rail operator Aurizon pushes ahead with its plans to slash coal haulage, the peak resources body says.

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane says Aurizon's maintenance plan for the Central Queensland Coal Network will slash coal exports by 20 million tonnes, worth $4 billion, per year.

He said this would have more than twice the impact on the resources industry as Cyclone Debbie and have flow-on effects for the state's coffers.

"The loss of $500 million in royalties alone is equivalent to the wages for 7388 teachers or 7430 nurses," Mr McFarlane said on Wednesday.

"With our population increasing to five million in May, Aurizon will cost every Queenslander $100 every year for the next four years."

Aurizon recently announced it would be forced to make the changes to its maintenance program in response to a draft decision by the Queensland Competition Authority to cap its revenue for the next four years at $3.9 billion.

This is $1 billion less than Aurizon believes it should be.

Mr Macfarlane called on Aurizon to "abide by the umpire's ruling".

"We need them to understand that they are a monopoly supplier, there is a regulated system, the regulator is making a decision and we need Aurizon to abide by the rules," he said.

"They need to run their maintenance the way they always have, they need to give priority to the coal trains and take their maintenance rigs off the line when the coal trains are coming through."