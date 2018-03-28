Bus rolls near central Queensland mine

Two mine workers have been airlifted to hospital with possible spinal injuries after a bus rollover in central Queensland.

The bus was transporting workers from Bounty Mining Limited's Cook Colliery site on Wednesday morning when it rolled about 500 metres from the BMA coal mine at Blackwater, inland from Rockhampton.

Two men, both in their 40s, were airlifted to Rockhampton in a serious but stable condition.

One has cuts to his face and lower back and arm injuries, while the second has lower back and pelvic injuries.

A third man, also in his 40s, was taken by road to the Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition with neck and back pain.

A fourth man was taken to a medical centre for only minor injuries.

The men were all employees of mining contractor UGM, which has been contacted for comment.

No other vehicles were involved, and the cause of the crash is still unknown.