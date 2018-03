Detectives are have made their third appeal for public help to find a woman last seen in Brisbane more than four months ago.

Constance Watcho, 36, was last seen at a Greenslopes bank on November 27 and has not been in contact with her family since.

Detectives investigating her disappearance and are seriously concerned for Ms Watcho's welfare.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said Ms Watcho had no reported mental health issues and her disappearance was out of character.