Throat slasher due to front Brisbane court

Tracey Ferrier
AAP /

A man accused of cutting a woman's throat as she sat at a Brisbane bus stop is due in court.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and the offender simply walked up to the woman, leaned over her and used a piece of glass to cut her.

The victim, who'd been waiting at a bus stop in inner-city Fortitude Valley, was treated in hospital for a small wound to her neck.

Police chased the man down a nearby lane and arrested him just after midday on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has been charged with intending to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in Brisbane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

