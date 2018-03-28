Qld twin mourns loss of sister in crash

The twin sister of a Sunshine Coast teenager who died in a car crash on Tuesday, has paid tribute to her on social media.

Jade Dixson, 17, died after the car in which she was travelling hit a tree late on Tuesday at Dulong, in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Paramedics pulled her from the wreckage but she died on her way to hospital.

Driver Adrian Fraser was flown from Sunshine Coast Hospital to Brisbane where he was admitted to intensive care on Wednesday morning.

Jade's family and the local community have mourned the loss of the talented and bubbly soccer player.

Her twin sister, Georgia, posted a photo on Wednesday of the pair embracing, with the words, "RIP you beautiful angel, I love you so much".

Andy Kinden, president of the Woombye Snakes Football Club, said the news of the accident was met with a "heavy heart".

"Two of the Woombye Snakes much-loved family were involved in a car accident last night," his Facebook post read.

"Jade has been a stalwart at the Snakes since starting as a Junior and is survived by our club legends Mark, Julie, Josh, Shane and of course, her twin sister Georgia.

"Our thoughts are with both families during this very sad time.

Friends have described her as a "beautiful soul".

"You were taken from us way too early and it hurts me to not be able to see you graduate and go to formal which I know you were so excited for. I am so proud of the beautiful girl you are and I know the dixson family can be strong during this hard time especially because of all the support around you all. Forever in my heart jade dixson," wrote Kara Jung.

"RIP Jade. Beautiful girl with a beautiful heart," Pam Ferguson wrote.

Jade was one of three people to die on Queensland roads this week.

A 55-year-old woman died in hospital late on Tuesday night after her hatchback was sandwiched between a truck and a van in a crash south of Brisbane on Monday.

An elderly man died when his ute and a semi-trailer collided at Logan, south of Brisbane, on Tuesday morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the three fatalities.