More rain on the way for north Queensland

North Queensland is bracing for another drenching as the region continues to feel the effects of ex-cyclone Nora.

Ex-cyclone Nora is pushing south to Townsville after causing chaos with rain and flooding in Cairns.

Heavy rain from Nora has brought widespread flooding to the region, and now locals have been told to prepare for more bad weather as ex-tropical cyclone Iris approaches from the Coral Sea.

Authorities have warned that the system could bring strong winds, hazardous surf and possible heavy rainfalls from Cairns to Ingham over the Easter weekend.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said on Wednesday despite bringing wild weather, there is a low chance the former category one cyclone will restrengthen when it reaches the coast on Saturday.

Ex-tropical cyclone Nora is continuing to weaken after it lashed the far north, with parts of the Cairns region receiving nearly one metre of rain in several days.

However, parts of the state are still experiencing flooding, with major warnings issued for the Herbert River at Halifax, which received 150mm of rain overnight.

Cairns residents have also been told to conserve water to essential use only as debris blocks the city's water intake from Copperlode Dam.

The Bruce Highway remains shut in both directions near Innisfail.

The rain reached emergency levels on Monday when 100mm was said to fall in one minute, inundating two caravan parks and causing 42 evacuations, while many others lost their vans, cars, and personal belongings.

Schools are still closed in Cape York after Nora hit on the weekend, with the local government areas of Aurukun, Kowanyama, Mapoon, Napranum, and Pormpuraaw receiving disaster assistance.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford will inspect Pormpuraaw and Kowanyama on Wednesday.

"Floodwaters and road closures have isolated remote communities and the storms have caused damage to residential properties and infrastructure," Mr Crawford said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has travelled to the far north to assess the damage in Cairns and oversee preparations for what's to come.

"We could get up to 700mm of rain coming in over Easter Sunday. We're better off to be prepared just in case," the premier told the Seven Network.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology currently is not forecasting falls of that magnitude, with a bureau spokeswoman saying downpours of around 132mm in Cardwell and 112mm in Innisfail are likely on Sunday.

A hazardous surf warning has been issued for Fraser Island Coast, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast waters on Wednesday and Thursday.