Man charged over crime bender due in court

A man facing more than 120 charges after allegedly stealing 15 vehicles and using credit cards he pinched during break-ins to buy fast food is due at court.

The 22-year-old is accused of robbing homes from Carindale to Kenmore during a 21-day crime spree in February and was finally caught after stealing a Mercedes-Benz and driving dangerously as he tried to evade police.

He was tracked through south Brisbane by a police helicopter and soon cornered by a police dog after ditching the car and trying to run, officers say.

While being arrested by dog squad officers his arm was injured.

During a bedside hearing, held while he was recovering in Princess Alexandra Hospital, the man was charged with 126 offences including 15 counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, 10 counts each of burglary and stealing and 64 counts of fraud, police say.

He is in custody and is due to front Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday.