A woman accused of falsifying records of donations made by Ipswich council to charity has been charged with 28 fraud offences.

The 47-year-old is alleged to have committed the fraud between July 2012 and March 2017 and was on Tuesday charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Investigations continue and the woman, who has been granted bail, is due to front Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 24.

Further information is being sought.