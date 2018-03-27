Stranded Qld group unable to call for help

A group of people returning to their remote Cape York community were stranded by rising floodwaters for 24 hours and unable to call for help because a local phone tower was out of action.

The only 3G phone tower at Lockhart River was knocked out in a lightning strike six weeks ago, leaving the 800 residents unable to make calls unless they are close to small temporary satellite dish brought in as an interim measure.

And that's only on clear days.

It's cyclone season and when the rain starts, the limited phone service is cut and a replacement tower is not expected to be in operation until December.

Last Tuesday, two cars carrying eight people were stranded about 50km from their Lockhart River home.

They were only found because locals have been patrolling due to the lack of communications.

"We just had that feeling that someone might be trapped," Mayor Wayne Butcher said.

If the group hadn't been located, they wouldn't have many options as they couldn't call for help.

"They would've had to swim a river full of crocs," Mr Butcher said.

As well as people possibly running into trouble on land, due to the heavy rains hitting the area in its cyclone season, Mr Butcher is also worried about the safety of people who regularly go to sea.

Before the phone tower failed, it covered the area in which people often fished and Mr Butcher fears that someone could be swept out to sea and wouldn't be able to call for help.

Mr Butcher called on Telstra to speed up the installation of a replacement tower, which is expected to be operating in December.

Telstra Area General Manager Rachel Cliffe said it would be difficult to shorten construction time due to challenges moving a large crane needed for the project into the remote area.

"However, we are also exploring what interim solutions may assist while we work through the tower construction program," she said in a statement.