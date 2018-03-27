Bribie island deaths 'not suspicious'

Two people whose bodies were found on a beach north of Brisbane appear to have died in non-suspicious circumstances, police say.

The bodies of a 38-year-old female Canadian tourist and 39-year-old Queensland man were found with a jet ski nearby on Bribie Island on Saturday morning.

It's estimated the pair, who were wearing swimmers but not life jackets, had been in water for more than 24 hours before being spotted by a member of the public.

They had injuries on their bodies.

Police established a crime scene but on Tuesday told AAP they did not at this stage believe the pair had met with foul play.

"We are awaiting the results of the post-mortem but at this stage there's nothing to indicate that it was suspicious," a spokesman said.