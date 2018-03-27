Funeral for Kingaroy house fire victims

A funeral will be held on April 3 to remember a dad and his two young boys who lost their lives in a house fire at Kingaroy.

Bruce Fisher, 47, Connor Fisher, two, and 11-month-old Bruce Fisher Jnr died in the fire on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze was discovered by Mr Fisher's partner, Sarah Bond, when she was walking home from a shopping trip at about 1pm.

Her four-year-old son, Zac, survived the blaze after three people smashed a window and dragged him to safety.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and smoke inhalation, and released a short time later.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A funeral service to remember Mr Fisher, Connor, and Bruce Jnr, who was affectionately known as "Bushy", will be held at the Cherbourg Community Hall at 11am.

The Kingaroy community has already rallied around the family, donating food, clothing, bedding, toys, money and even Easter treats for Zac.

Jason Killick Funerals wrote on Facebook that the family was grateful for the support.

"The family extend their heartfelt thanks to all the many people who have shown love and support during this difficult time," the post reads.

An earlier statement from the funeral home called for privacy as the family grieves.

"I saw Sarah in hospital today, she is naturally in an extremely fragile state with family at her side," the statement read.