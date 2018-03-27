Ex-cyclone Nora pushes south to Townsville

After wreaking havoc in Cairns with heavy rain and flooding, ex-cyclone Nora has her sights now set on Townsville.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the system is pushing south, prompting them to issue a severe weather warning for the area between Ingham and Townsville.

Forecasters said some parts of the region had already recorded more than 100mm of rain, with up to 170mm expected on Tuesday evening and another 100mm on Wednesday.

The system should then start to break up as it moves inland, with Townsville expecting a mostly sunny day on Thursday and a relatively clear Easter weekend.

Ex-cyclone Nora has already kept emergency services personnel busy in the state's far north, with 42 people rescued from floodwaters at two Cairns caravan parks on Monday night when 100mm of rain fell in one minute.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries when water raged through the Big4 Crystal Cascades and the Coolwaters Holiday Park.

Many lost their vans, cars, and personal belongings.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is currently en route to inspect the damage.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Far North Regional Operations Director Lance Duncan said while authorities had braced for rain, the strength of the downpour had been unexpected.

"We weren't prepared for 100mm of rain in a minute," Mr Duncan said.

Cairns remains cut off by flooding to the north and south, with both the Bruce Highway and Captain Cook Highway closed in parts.

Two people were rescued from their vehicle near the Captain Cook Highway early on Tuesday, while a person was saved after clinging to a tree at Yorkeys Knob.

Major flooding is expected with the Barron River expected to reach its highest level in a decade.

Meanwhile, the state's south east can also expect a wet Easter weekend with the low forming off the coast expected to bring rain and strong winds to the region between the NSW border and Capricorn Coast from Thursday.