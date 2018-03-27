Figures show GC Games employment boost

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games has created approximately 35,000 jobs for the city, figures show.

Employment website Seek says the multi-sport event had ensured the city's unemployment rate has dropped below the overall figures for Queensland and Australia.

While most of the positions created are temporary roles in the tourism, construction and manufacturing industries, the skills learnt for employees are being viewed as a legacy of the Games.

"The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games have given thousands of Australians a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop new skills and showcase their passion across a whole range of sectors," Seek Australia-New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said.

"The skills and experience gained through this event will provide tangible and intangible skills which they can use to help build fulfilling long term careers."

In addition to paid positions, the Games has also recruited 15,000 volunteers who have undertaken 360,000 hours of training in new skills.

Ms Banks believes tourism will be one sector to enjoy a lasting impact from the Games.

While the event itself is estimated to bring in $323 in tourism revenue, she expects the benefits to run for years.

"The skills being developed by workers at the Games certainly won't go to waste once the event is over," she said.

"Tourism plays a large part in driving GDP in Queensland so there is clear benefit for the local economy long term."