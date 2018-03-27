Qld 'Looseum' celebrates dunny history

The humble backyard dunny is no longer a fixture of suburban Australian life, but their memory will linger on in a specially created new memorial.

Queensland Urban Utilities will officially open its new "looseum" on Tuesday, fittingly located next to Brisbane's Luggage Point sewage treatment plant, with a ceremony featuring a brown carpet.

The new memorial boasts three fully restored outhouses, as well as photos, stories, paintings, books and even songs that were sent in as part of a national campaign to flush out Australia's thunderbox history.

Outhouses were in widespread use in Brisbane until as recently as the 1970s, but toilets were gradually moved inside homes as underground plumbing networks became more common.

Many households ended up converting the now unused buildings into sheds, however QUU says it found at least 120 backyard dunnies still in use across the country as part of its search.