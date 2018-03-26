Fence collapses on worker at Games stadium

A worker has been hospitalised after being struck in the face by a temporary wire fence which collapsed at the site of the main Commonwealth Games stadium.

The worker was injured when hundreds of metres of cyclone wire fencing outside Carrara Stadium collapsed on Monday afternoon when a nearby helicopter took off.

It's understood the stadium's perimeter fencing has only recently been put up and was unable to cope with the winds generated by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's rotor blades.

The helicopter's hangar is located next to the stadium on Nerang Broadbeach Road where the fencing had been erected as part of traffic management for the Games.

"This massive section of the fence just came crashing down," an unnamed motorist told the Gold Coast Bulletin. "I'm not talking just a few metres -- I'm talking a couple of hundred metres.

"It looked like dominoes."

After being treated by an on-site medical team, the injured worker was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

A Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation spokesman said the worker was alert and conscious when he arrived at the hospital.

He was being treated for a laceration to his forehead, the spokesman said.

Works are also under way to rectify the fencing at the stadium.