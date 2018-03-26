News

Logan mayor netted in Qld's councils probe

AAP /

CHARGES LAID FOLLOWING CCC PROBE INTO COUNCILS:

LUKE SMITH

* Logan Mayor

* Accused of lying to the CCC's investigation, codenamed Operation Belcarra, into political donations focusing on the March 2016 council elections

* Charged on Monday with official corruption, failing to correct his council register of interests and two counts of perjury

CHRIS LOFT

* Former Fraser Coast mayor

* Sacked in February by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe for flagrant breaches of the council's code of conduct

* Facing five charges, including misconduct in office, disclosure of official secrets and computer hacking

PAUL PISASALE

* Former Ipswich mayor

* Accused of lying to CCC investigators and receiving corrupt payments from a property developer

* Charged with official corruption, fraud, misconduct in public office, perjury, extortion, assault and attempting to pervert the course of justice

SAM DI CARLO

* High-profile Brisbane lawyer and friend of Paul Pisasale

* Allegedly arranged for people involved in a corruption watchdog investigation to feed him information via legal representatives

* Charged with perjury

JIM LINDSAY

* Former Ipswich City Council chief executive

* Has faced court charged with official corruption, disobedience to statute law and disclosure of a confidential document relating to a development application

CRAIG MAUDSLEY

* Former Ipswich City Council chief operating officer of works, parks and recreation

* Charged with misconduct in public office over allegations that in 2016 used influence to benefit council contractor Wayne Francis Innes

WAYNE INNES

* Ipswich City Council contractor and former director of failed earthworks business

* Charged with fraud, official corruption, pretending to be someone else and misconduct

