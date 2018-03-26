Private gets $27k for back broken by cop

An army private whose spine was fractured during an arrest after a night of partying on the Gold Coast has been awarded $27,500 in damages.

Kris Hunold was injured when Queensland police officer Paul Twinn kneed him in the back while breaking up a disturbance along the popular Orchid Avenue nightclub strip at Surfers Paradise in 2009.

During a civil hearing in the Brisbane District Court last year, Mr Hunold and Mr Twinn gave the court different versions of the events that led to the injury.

Mr Hunold, who had been drinking rum for 12 hours before the August 22 incident, claimed Mr Twinn kneed him in the back before directing him to put his hands behind him.

He also argued Mr Twinn failed to properly identify himself as a police officer.

Mr Twinn claimed Mr Hunold had repeatedly failed to comply with directions, and had been acting aggressively before the arrest.

He admitted causing the injury, but argued the force he used had been "reasonably necessary".

The court disagreed.

In a written judgment published on Friday, the court ruled that the strike to the lower back was "not reasonably necessary in the circumstances" and was "unjustified".

The court rejected Mr Hunold's assertions the injury was ongoing, but found it had affected his career in the army by preventing him seeking deployment to East Timor and Afghanistan.

The court awarded Mr Hunold damages for past economic loss, medical bills, and pain and suffering.