Qld slams powerline over-investment claim

The Queensland government has slammed as "accounting tricks" claims that households are missing out on up to $400 off their power bills due to over-investment in the electricity network.

The latest report from the Grattan Institute recommends either writing down the value of the state's power network by up to $6 billion dollars or providing consumers with a one-off payment.

It also recommends then moving to privatise the assets.

"In Queensland and Tasmania, where the businesses are still state-owned, the Government should write down the value of the assets," the report's author Tony Wood said.

"This would mean governments foregoing future revenue in favour of lower electricity bills."

The Queensland government is currently using dividends from state-owned electricity generators to fund a $50 rebate scheme for southeast Queensland households, and $75 for the rest of the state.

Queensland Energy Minister Anthony Lynham defended the use of the dividend and the government's investment in the electricity network.

"The Tony Wood report is one about reliability and privatisation; already Queenslanders have voted twice against privatisation," Dr Lynham told reporters on Monday.

"And even Tony Wood in his own report acknowledges write-downs are risky and can push up costs, so they're not the panacea people are thinking."

"Simple accounting tricks can't provide for cheaper power."

Dr Lynham said the fact the state government owned the electricity generators meant they could keep the price of power the lowest in the national energy market.

The Liberal National Party opposition took a write-down policy to the state election last year, however they steered clear of any suggestion of privatisation.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said the report showed Queenslanders were being ripped off on every power bill.

"It is not good enough that the Labor government continually use each and every electricity bill as a secret tax," she told reporters in Cairns.