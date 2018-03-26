Ex-NRL player left Aust while bankrupt

Former rugby league star Jarrod McCracken has been handed a $5000, two-year good behaviour bond for leaving the country while bankrupt.

Jarrod McCracken has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to leaving Australia while bankrupt (file).

McCracken, 47, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to three charges of leaving Australia, and one of preparing to leave Australia, while an undischarged bankrupt.

The court heard the embattled former New Zealand captain, who was declared bankrupt in 2012 after a lengthy dispute over a north Queensland property development, left the country on three occasions between 2014 and 2015.

He travelled to New Zealand on two occasions - once for the funeral of a friend's son and once for a coaching clinic.

He also took an 18-day holiday to Bali with his family without seeking permission from the trustee.

McCracken was stopped at the Brisbane International Airport in July 2016 trying to again board a plane to New Zealand, where he is a citizen.

Prosecutor Peter O'Connor told the court McCracken knew he was not allowed to leave the country without permission, and that he had tried to downplay his culpability by giving inconsistent information about his travel plans and knowledge of the law.

"This offending was not an isolated incident and it was not a temporary lapse in judgment," Mr O'Connor said.

However, McCracken's lawyer Scott Lynch said his client was in contact at all times with the trustee, always returned to Australia, and had abided by all other terms of the bankruptcy.

"He took the bankruptcy seriously and was able to discharge at an earlier stage," he said.

He said McCracken was an otherwise upstanding member of the community, who had been involved in charity work in New Zealand for more than 20 years.

He said his client was forced into an early retirement from rugby league in 2000 when he was 30 because of a neck injury from a spear tackle, and was currently working as a builder.

He said the recording of a conviction could have a detrimental impact on McCracken's work life and future ability to visit family In the United States and New Zealand.

However, magistrate Elizabeth Hall said the offence was not trivial and that McCracken clearly "flouted the provisions of the bankruptcy act".

She said general and specific deterrence were "of great importance", and ordered a conviction be recorded.