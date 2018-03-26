Qld police fed up with hoax triple-0 calls

Almost 90 per cent of triple-zero calls to Queensland police last year weren't for genuine emergencies.

There were also close to 6000 nuisance triple-zero calls, some of which included a person trying to order a pizza and another asking what day it was.

Queensland police have launched the Ring True campaign to urge people to contact alternative options in a non-emergency instead of dialling 000.

Police data revealed on Monday shows that last year they received a total of 612,250 triple-zero calls and 89.4 per cent weren't real emergencies.

"The influx of non-emergency calls ties up police operators and we need to allow for genuine emergencies to ring true," Police Minister Mark Ryan said.

Particularly frustrating for police was the number of nuisance calls, with 5870 deemed to be false or hoax calls, and 28,800 "no voice" calls.

"Any misuse of triple-zero is a criminal offence and can put people's lives in danger," he said.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said common non-urgent calls include noise complaints and break-ins where offenders were no longer present.

"While these are of great concern to police, they are not a matter for triple-zero," he said.

Mr Ryan and Mr Stewart said Queenslanders should contact Policelink via their app, website or on 131 444 for situations where there is no immediate danger.

Some of the nuisance calls received included:

* A caller asking when Blue Heelers will be on TV?

* A caller asking "What day is it? ...I've just woken up."

* Caller reporting a person playing loud music on the train.

* Man asking the call taker to guess their name and serial number.

* A caller trying to order a pizza.