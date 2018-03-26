Dianne Brimble inquiry 'a waste of money'

The former husband of cruise ship victim Dianne Brimble says an inquiry into her death more than 15 years ago was a waste of taxpayers' money.

Dianne Brimble died on board a P&O cruise ship from a toxic mix of alcohol and the drug fantasy.

Mark Brimble says it is disheartening that none of the recommendations of the inquiry into the 2002 death of his ex-wife, who was drugged by a group of men, had been enacted.

"From a taxpayers' point of view I think it is an absolute waste of money," he told News Corp Australia.

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs made 11 recommendations to help prevent a repeat of the tragedy in the future.

None have so far been enacted, though one, a recommendation for a voluntary scheme for cruise ship operators departing Australia to provide standard safety information to all passengers, is due to come into effect in the next few months.

Cruise ship operators also say they have independently taken action on some of the recommendations, such as CCTV on ships and setting up of protocols with police forces.

But Mr Brimble says that's not enough and Diane's death was in vain.

"I wanted to make sure there was a legacy after what we went through. At the moment it is an unfortunate legacy ... a woman died on board a cruise ship in appalling circumstances and the family was treated so badly yet nothing has changed. Why is that?"

"I think there are solutions but I think the Australian Government and the cruise line industry have fallen very, very short, far short. In fact I don't think they have even started to implement anything."