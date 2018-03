A young driver is dead after his car hit a tree in Queensland's Bundaberg region.

The 19-year-old died at the scene after his car ran off the road at Mon Repos about 11.30pm on Sunday, the third fatality in 24 hours, police say.

Earlier, two men were thrown from their vehicle and died when it hit trees at Wandoan, in outback Queensland, while another passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.