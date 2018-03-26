Ex-cyclone drives floods in far north Qld

Flooding rain from ex-cyclone Nora has sparked more than 100 calls for help in far north Queensland.

Low lying parts of Cairns have flooded, and in the tourist town of Port Douglas, water has crept up to the doors of some holiday apartments.

Landslides and debris also closed roads in the region, including the Captain Cook Highway north of Cairns.

In just a few hours, 130mm of rain fell in some locations, with the wild weather caused by the low pressure system that was Cyclone Nora, hundreds of kilometres to the west.

The SES has dealt with more than 100 calls for help in the Cairns and Port Douglas areas and more rain is expected, with a flood watch current from Cape Tribulation, north of Port Douglas, south to Townsville.

On Monday morning, the low pressure system that was Cyclone Nora was almost stationary, sitting over the land between the Gilbert River Mouth and Karumba on the Gulf coast.

The system could move back out over the water on Tuesday, but conditions in the Gulf of Carpentaria are not considered favourable enough to allow the low to reform into a cyclone.