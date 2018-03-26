XXXX workers walk off the job in Brisbane

Almost 70 workers at Brisbane's XXXX brewery have walked off of the job as they demand more employment security amid fears contract workers will be brought in and paid less.

Supporters gathered outside the Milton Brewery for one hour on Monday morning as workers walked out holding a 'KEEP XXXX ON HOME TURF' banner.

United Voice Queensland spokesman Damien Davie said XXXX would create a cheaper workforce by employing contract staff at a lower pay rate through a third party.

However, a XXXX spokesman said contract workers were paid the same rate as permanent staff.

Brewery director Irene Bell said the company used contract workers in their breweries in other states to cover sick leave, annual leave and also the beer market's busier periods like the Commonwealth Games.

"All we're asking for is the capability to use contractors when there's a need," she said.

XXXX is a sponsor of the Commonwealth Games, and United Voice claims brewery managers who are resisting workers' demands risk Queensland's iconic brew running dry during the Games, which begin on April 4.

Ms Bell said there would be no impact on the supply of XXXX going into Easter and the Commonwealth Games.

"The beer for the Games was brewed weeks ago. We would never leave Queensland high and dry," she said.

XXXX has also rejected claims the brewery will close and move to NSW.