A man has been assaulted with a metal bar and punched when he was accosted by a group of four armed robbers in Brisbane's outer suburbs.

A group of four men armed with metal bars approached three other men and demanded their belongings at Coopers Plains about 7.15pm on Sunday, police said.

The three men ran off in different directions, but one was caught and assaulted with a metal bar and punched, before his mobile phone and wallet were stolen.