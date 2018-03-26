Police ground drone near Comm Games zone

Police have had their Commonwealth Games security operations put to the test after an unauthorised drone was spotted and then grounded near an exclusion site on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski revealed the incident on Monday at a media demonstration of security capabilities for next month's Gold Coast Games.

Mr Gollschewski said while the drone wasn't breaching the exclusion zone it had been detected and the operator referred to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

"The message is to leave your drone at home, we will detect it and we will take action," he said.

Security for the April 4-15 Games will be a multi-tiered operation between state and federal police, the Australian Defence Force and private security staff.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) has hired over 4000 security staff while the ADF will deploy 2000 personnel in a variety of roles.

Mr Gollschewski said the assignment of 3500 Queensland police staff made it the longest and biggest operation in the service's history.

"Our focus is absolutely on making sure that everyone can have a fantastic time whilst they're on the Gold Coast and they can be assured everything that can be done, is being done, and will continue to be done during the Games to keep them safe," he said.

No specific security threat has been determined but police are in regular contact with protest groups such as Stop Adani about their plans for lawful demonstrations during the Games.

GOLDOC chairman Peter Beattie had a simple message for spectators.

"The safest place in Australia during the Games is actually going to be in the Games," Mr Beattie said.

"Plan your travel but also, put in a little bit of extra time when you're doing your planning to make sure you understand you'll have to go through some airport-type security to get into the venues," he said.

He urged spectators to "travel light", and not bring backpacks, to get in quickly.

Major General Paul McLachlan, who is heading the ADF's operations, said their approach would be across many platforms.

"There has been an amazing amount of detailed planning and cooperation," he said.

Adding to preparations, a $13 million coordination "nerve centre" for the Queensland Ambulance Service was opened in Brisbane on Monday.