Qld's first indigenous judge makes history

History will be made in Queensland's justice system as the state's first indigenous judge starts on the job.

Barrister Nathan Jarro will start his position on Monday after being appointed as a District Court Judge in Brisbane last week.

Attorney-General and Justice Minister Yvette D'Ath says Mr Jarro brings significant experience to the role.

"This is an important appointment for Queensland justice," she said.

Queensland Law Society president Ken Taylor congratulated Mr Jarro.

"The representation of First Nation's people in the judiciary is long overdue and we hope this appointment is the first of many to the higher courts," Mr Taylor said.

Mr Jarro is one of the state's most senior practising indigenous lawyers with experience in criminal, family, insurance and commercial law.

He has held the role of Deputy Public Interest Monitor since 2011.