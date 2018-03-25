Fatal house fire 'heroes' praised

Three men who saved a young boy from a Brisbane house fire, which killed two children and an adult, have been hailed as heroes.

The men smashed a window to save the boy from the burning home after a suspicious fire tore through the Kingaroy house on Saturday afternoon.

Queensland Police Senior Sergeant David Tierney praised the men for saving the child's life.

"That was extremely brave what they did, from what I understand the house was truly alight - to do what they did was heroic," he told reporters on Sunday.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington also thanked the men.

"I'd like to thank and congratulate those honorable, courageous people who stopped and saved the life of that precious little boy, they are real heroes," she said.

The boy's mother remains in hospital under observation due to shock and he has since been released to family.

A 47-year-old man, two-year-old child and an 11-month-old baby died in the fire.

Queensland Police said it will still be some days before they determine what caused the blaze.