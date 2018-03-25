Cyclone Nora has crossed Cape York coast

Cyclone Nora has been downgraded to a category 2 storm after crossing the western coast of Cape York early on Sunday, but heavy rainfall and wind gust warning remain in place for far north inland Queensland.

Queensland authorities warned Cape York residents to batten down for Cyclone Nora.

Nora crossed the coast as a category 3 storm early on Sunday, bringing destructive winds and heavy rain that could cause flash flooding.

But the Bureau of Meteorology downgraded the cyclone to a category 2 at 4am AEDT.

It is tracking southwards over land near the western Cape York Peninsula coast and is located near Kowanyama, on the western side of Cape York.

"We are expecting it will move south and weaken into a Category 1 cyclone and into a tropical low by tonight," bureau spokeswoman Sarah Fitton told Nine.

"(But there's) still a risk of heavy rainfall and wind gusts with the system."

State disaster co-ordinator deputy commissioner Bob Gee on Saturday advised the 10,000 people in areas predicted to be affected to use the time before the storm arrived to prepare.

"Lock down tonight, safe and secure, take your supplies with you and stay there until it is safe to come out," he said.

SES leaders and extra police have been deployed to remote communities to assist but when Nora hits it will be too dangerous for anyone to be outside, he said.

Swift water rescue crews have also been stationed along the western Cape York coast.