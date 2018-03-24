News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Three dead in Qld house fire

AAP /

A man and two children have died in a house fire north of Brisbane.

A woman and another child have been taken to hospital after the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.

The Kingaroy home was engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived on Saturday afternoon.

"The house continues to smoulder and is too hot for police to conduct a full inspection of the premises in order to ascertain the cause," police said.

A crime scene has been established and detectives, forensic officers and fire specialists are investigating.

Back To Top