Bribie Island deaths suspicious: police

The deaths of a woman and a man whose bodies washed up on an island beach north of Brisbane are being treated as suspicious.

Police said there were injuries on the bodies discovered at a remote nature reserve on Bribie Island on Saturday morning.

It's estimated the unidentified pair had been in water for more than 24 hours before being spotted by a member of the public.

The pair were wearing swimming apparel but not life jackets.

"There are some marks that we are concerned about," Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins told reporters at Caloundra.

"There are some injuries to the bodies but we are conducting examinations in relation to those injuries to see if they were caused by the environment."

The bodies were found on the open surf side of the island at the high tide mark. A jet ski linked to the pair was located on the calmer, mainland side of the island.

"It's fairly common for people to park their tinnies or jet skis in the calm waters... and walk across Bribie Island to the open side a go for a swim in the surf," Sen Sgt Wiggins said.

Police are working to identify the bodies and notify next of kin.

No missing persons reports relating to this investigation have been filed in the past day.

Detectives, water police and forensic officers are at the scene as investigations continue.